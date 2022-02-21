Previous
posing by edorreandresen
Photo 2306

posing

Let the world know you as you are, not as you think you should be, because sooner or later, if you are posing, you will forget the pose, and then where are you? -Unknown


21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
