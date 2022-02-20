Previous
splash by edorreandresen
Photo 2305

splash

The secret of success is to be in harmony with existence, to be always calm to let each wave of life wash us a little farther up the shore.
-Cyril Connolly
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details

