Previous
Photo 3135
Gray girl
“Definitions belong to the definers, not the defined.” ― Toni Morrison
30th May 2024
30th May 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7426
photos
107
followers
93
following
858% complete
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
3132
4288
3133
4289
3134
4290
3135
4291
Views
2
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
30th May 2024 10:55am
Tags
cat
,
gray
,
sleeping
,
grayling
