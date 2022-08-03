Previous
Next
marble zen by edorreandresen
Photo 2469

marble zen

No thought, no reflection, no analysis, no cultivation, no intention; let it settle itself.”
- Tilopa
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
676% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise