wingspan by edorreandresen
wingspan

If there is any one secret of success, it lies in the ability to get the other person's point of view and see things from that person's angle as well as from your own.
-Henry Ford
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
