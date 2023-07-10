Previous
Sweet pea by edorreandresen
Sweet pea

"Every flower is a soul blossoming in nature."

- Gerard De Nerval
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Issi Bannerman ace
How beautiful and bright.
July 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So pretty
July 11th, 2023  
