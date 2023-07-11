Sign up
Photo 2811
fiddle
Daisies are a favorite flower. I love daisy season-here they are with a little fiddle.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
10th July 2023 12:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daisies
Dawn
ace
Lovely a really nice fiddle
July 12th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Such a pretty composition
July 12th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely composition.
July 12th, 2023
