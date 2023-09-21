Sign up
Photo 2883
Rock on
We have forgotten what rocks and plants still know - we have forgotten how to be - to be still - to be ourselves - to be where life is here and now.
-Eckhart Tolle
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
19th September 2023 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
beach
,
driftwood
,
lake_michigan
Dawn
ace
A fabulous image fav , I like the the quote too
September 22nd, 2023
