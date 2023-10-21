Sign up
Previous
Photo 2913
Beach tree
Never say there is nothing beautiful in the world anymore. There is always something to make you wonder in the shape of a tree, the trembling of a leaf.
-Albert Schweitzer
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Tags
tree
,
empire_beach
