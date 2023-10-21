Previous
Beach tree by edorreandresen
Photo 2913

Beach tree

Never say there is nothing beautiful in the world anymore. There is always something to make you wonder in the shape of a tree, the trembling of a leaf.
-Albert Schweitzer
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
