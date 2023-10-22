Previous
Natural Beauty road by edorreandresen
Photo 2914

Natural Beauty road

The sun came out whilst I was on my walk today, and I could not resist a shot of the glowing colors against the moody sky.
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
October 23rd, 2023  
