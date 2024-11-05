Sign up
Previous
Photo 3294
Guess who
Also green!
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7744
photos
100
followers
97
following
3287
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
3294
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
3rd November 2024 2:10pm
Tags
green
,
scarf
,
kermit
,
kermie
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Not the best job of hiding ever! So cute, fun shot
November 6th, 2024
