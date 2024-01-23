Previous
Tuck by edorreandresen
Photo 3007

Tuck

Love how sweet Gray tucks her nose in to her striped tail.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Bec ace
Very sweet. Lovely textures too.
January 24th, 2024  
