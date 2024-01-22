Previous
Sand and snow by edorreandresen
Photo 3006

Sand and snow

If you must speak ill of another, do not speak it, write it in the sand near the water's edge.
-Napoleon Hill
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
823% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Very good advice
January 23rd, 2024  
Dixie Goode ace
lovely thought. This picture and accompanying text is sweet.
January 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise