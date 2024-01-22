Sign up
Previous
Photo 3006
Sand and snow
If you must speak ill of another, do not speak it, write it in the sand near the water's edge.
-Napoleon Hill
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
2
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7168
photos
99
followers
95
following
823% complete
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
4159
3003
3004
4160
3005
4161
3006
4162
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
22nd January 2024 2:37pm
Tags
snow
,
sand
,
empire beach
Dorothy
ace
Very good advice
January 23rd, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
lovely thought. This picture and accompanying text is sweet.
January 23rd, 2024
