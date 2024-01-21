Sign up
Photo 3005
Advanced snow removal
Apparently the plow truck did not do quite a good enough job to free up the mailbox. So today it got some special treatment. What a hoot!
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Tags
mailbox
snow removal
Issi Bannerman
ace
Round about us the roads are often cleared by tractor as the big plough is too big for the side roads. Lovely capture of this ongoing work!
January 22nd, 2024
