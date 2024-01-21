Previous
Advanced snow removal by edorreandresen
Advanced snow removal

Apparently the plow truck did not do quite a good enough job to free up the mailbox. So today it got some special treatment. What a hoot!
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Issi Bannerman ace
Round about us the roads are often cleared by tractor as the big plough is too big for the side roads. Lovely capture of this ongoing work!
January 22nd, 2024  
