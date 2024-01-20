Sign up
Photo 3004
19 inches
When I went out to shovel today, I brought the yardstick. The snow is over my tallest boots. Ha-ha!
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
20th January 2024 3:19pm
Tags
snow
,
yardstick
