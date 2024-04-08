Previous
Sweater bed
Photo 3083

Sweater bed

This is Gray's second favorite bed that I made from felting and stuffing a wool sweater. The sweet thing is that Gray shared the bed with her sister, Tip, who died 9 years ago. Gray always sleeps on "her" side and never on Tip's.
8th April 2024

