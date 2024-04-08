Sign up
Photo 3083
Sweater bed
This is Gray's second favorite bed that I made from felting and stuffing a wool sweater. The sweet thing is that Gray shared the bed with her sister, Tip, who died 9 years ago. Gray always sleeps on "her" side and never on Tip's.
8th April 2024
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
8th April 2024 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bed
,
cat
,
sleep
,
30-shots2024
