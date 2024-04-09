Previous
Screenshot by edorreandresen
Photo 3084

Screenshot

Always look at what you have left. Never look at what you have lost.
-Robert H. Schuller
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
844% complete

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
So true. Lovely image!
April 10th, 2024  
