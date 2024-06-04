Previous
Gray's shirty curl by edorreandresen
Photo 3140

Gray's shirty curl

Gray is enjoying the change to the summer quilt. It is a beauty made from shirts.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
