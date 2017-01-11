Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
1 / 365
Vintage Look
I saw one Humphrey Bogart shots and tried to emulate it with a twist of my own. number one without the cigarette and number two to give it a vintage look.
11th January 2017
11th Jan 17
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Felix Mantia M.
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
4
photos
1
followers
1
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D40
Taken
11th January 2017 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
sepia
,
4
,
moart
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close