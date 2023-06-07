Sign up
260 / 365
The sinking
After two days the oil rig of 2010 oil spill in the gulf of Mexico was going from view.
7th June 2023
7th Jun 23
Felix Mantia M.
ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
rig
2010
gulf.
