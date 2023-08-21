Previous
The Rig by eg365projectorgmoartt
263 / 365

The Rig

I double imposed a few of the 2010 oil spill sea creatures images alone with parts of the rig sticking out of the water just before it went under.
Felix Mantia M.

ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
