Previous
Next
Reach for The Stars by eg365projectorgmoartt
29 / 365

Reach for The Stars

The original design is blue I converted it to Black and white. So that the images could be silhouette against the white background



30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Felix Mantia M.

ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise