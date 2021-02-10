Previous
Blunt Park by eg365projectorgmoartt
45 / 365

Blunt Park

This is a bridge that’s over the small man made lake that is in Blunt culture park in Montgomery Alabama. I thought it would make a good subject this is a crossing for both cars and people.
Brigette ace
interesting architecture that lends it self perfectly to black and white
February 10th, 2021  
