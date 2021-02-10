Sign up
45 / 365
Blunt Park
This is a bridge that’s over the small man made lake that is in Blunt culture park in Montgomery Alabama. I thought it would make a good subject this is a crossing for both cars and people.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Felix Mantia M.
ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
45
photos
11
followers
12
following
12% complete
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX85
Taken
9th February 2021 2:01pm
Tags
bridge
,
park
,
crossing
,
moart-11
,
blunt.
Brigette
ace
interesting architecture that lends it self perfectly to black and white
February 10th, 2021
