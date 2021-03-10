Previous
Hello Morning by eg365projectorgmoartt
75 / 365

Hello Morning

Looking out of the window where I work I saw the most beautiful sky, I had to make a photograph.
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Felix Mantia M.

@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
Photo Details

