185 / 365
Happy Valentine's
This is another line image that I saw on the floor, my
first impression
I saw two images together, they were kissing but once I looked closely I saw really what it was. Can you tell me what you see.
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
Felix Mantia M.
ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
LM-X320
Taken
10th February 2022 8:43am
38
,
floor
,
marks.
