197 / 365
White Top
Another one of my mono works. I see the main subject, two mountains covered in snow. The black gives it depth.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
Felix Mantia M.
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
snow
ice
cold
mountain.
