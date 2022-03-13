Previous
Next
White Top by eg365projectorgmoartt
197 / 365

White Top

Another one of my mono works. I see the main subject, two mountains covered in snow. The black gives it depth.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Felix Mantia M.

ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise