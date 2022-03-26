Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
201 / 365
In Step
I was downtown Montgomery Al. When I shot this picture. They stood out to me. I was at a art event people were involved in the festivities except for these two.
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Felix Mantia M.
ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
201
photos
18
followers
19
following
55% complete
View this month »
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX85
Taken
26th March 2022 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
event
,
suits
,
painter.
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close