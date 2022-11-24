Sign up
208 / 365
Independent Village
I love what this image implies, it gives me the impression of a a village or some type of Dwelling Place that's in the desert, with images that appear to be human like figures guarding or at their Lookout post.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
0
0
Felix Mantia M.
ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX85
Taken
24th November 2022 1:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
village
,
independent
,
desert.
