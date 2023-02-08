Previous
Hanging Cylinders by eg365projectorgmoartt
219 / 365

Hanging Cylinders

This is at one of my hotel stay. The lobby really interest me so took a shot.
8th February 2023 8th Feb 23

Felix Mantia M.

