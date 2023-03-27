Sign up
231 / 365
HUE
Blue,Red, and yellow objects are ink totes. The blue,red, in the top left are ink fountains. Images at top right are some of my usual on aluminum.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
Felix Mantia M.
ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
Tags
colors
ink
hue.
