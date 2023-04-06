Previous
tree gator by eg365projectorgmoartt
234 / 365

tree gator

part of a tree broke in the right place, i shot it in a lot angles. using my creative imagination this is what i came up with. TREE GATOR.
6th April 2023

Felix Mantia M.

ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
