Hot Dusty Field

Not much to see so snapped the two together here. Sunshine filled day! Beautiful. Happy weekend.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

This is year 6 of my 365 adventure and I’m especially appreciative of the community found here in the times we're in... I am inspired...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
I love shots like this, especially in b/w. Lines, textures, tone... Works for me!
July 5th, 2020  
@aikiuser thanks Jenn, I’m happy you appreciate it. There wasn’t a whole lot that wasn’t too peopley today. Your shot is powerful.
July 5th, 2020  
Great stark contrasts and textures.
July 5th, 2020  
