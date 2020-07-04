Sign up
Photo 1054
Hot Dusty Field
Not much to see so snapped the two together here. Sunshine filled day! Beautiful. Happy weekend.
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
PhylM-S
ace
@elatedpixie
This is year 6 of my 365 adventure and I’m especially appreciative of the community found here in the times we're in... I am inspired...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Album
365 2015-Current
Tags
52wc-2020-w28
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
I love shots like this, especially in b/w. Lines, textures, tone... Works for me!
July 5th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
@aikiuser
thanks Jenn, I’m happy you appreciate it. There wasn’t a whole lot that wasn’t too peopley today. Your shot is powerful.
July 5th, 2020
Diana
ace
Great stark contrasts and textures.
July 5th, 2020
