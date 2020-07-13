Magical Blooms

My nemesis air plants! I don’t know if it’s because they need such little care or what. I tend to have them dry out. Almost anything else, I can grow, so a few years back I started picking up different air plants here and there and managing to keep them alive. A year or so ago I learned from a little local nursery that they need to be fed, that they only bloom once in their lifetime but once they bloom, they have pups that will bloom. So one morning last summer, before I leave for work, I see it... holy cow... it’s my teeny tiny air plant not just thriving but also blooming! Wha?! I have played with to bring out more magic 😉

Thank you all for your visits and comments and inspiration! Have a great week!