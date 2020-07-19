Previous
Hope... by elatedpixie
Photo 1069

Hope...

This little bud called to me on a trail, last year.
Here’s hoping we all have a better week.

Thank you for your comments and ideas! I don’t get to slack off because you all inspire me!

19th July 2020

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
This is year 6 of my 365 adventure and I’m especially appreciative of the community found here in the times we're in... I am inspired...
