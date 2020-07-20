Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1070
Yes...?
Take a few weekends ago - one of the only times I've been out since March - when and where I got the orange drangonflies and damsel flies.
There were cattle on the trail - we were in their terriorty and they didn't seem to mind... much. Lol This cow just stared... mid-chew. So sweet - all of them were.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
PhylM-S
ace
@elatedpixie
This is year 6 of my 365 adventure and I’m especially appreciative of the community found here in the times we're in... I am inspired...
1596
photos
106
followers
58
following
293% complete
View this month »
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
Latest from all albums
1065
1066
383
384
1067
1068
1069
1070
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 2015-Current
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
2nd July 2020 10:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JT Simpson
ace
Hay now! I just know that this Cow is a talking Cow. Perfect capture of the facial expression, so pensive, so ruminating.
July 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close