Yes...? by elatedpixie
Yes...?

Take a few weekends ago - one of the only times I've been out since March - when and where I got the orange drangonflies and damsel flies.

There were cattle on the trail - we were in their terriorty and they didn't seem to mind... much. Lol This cow just stared... mid-chew. So sweet - all of them were.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

PhylM-S

@elatedpixie
This is year 6 of my 365 adventure and I’m especially appreciative of the community found here in the times we're in... I am inspired...
JT Simpson ace
Hay now! I just know that this Cow is a talking Cow. Perfect capture of the facial expression, so pensive, so ruminating.
July 21st, 2020  
