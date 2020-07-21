Sign up
Photo 1071
Clouds of Promise
Sun set early because it went behind the marine layer... turned away to see this behind me - the clouds were pretty delicate and as it got darker, they got stronger.
Thank you for your visits and comments! I appreciate it and will respond when I'm not on a deadline week :-)
Have a great Wednesday tomorrow.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
PhylM-S
ace
@elatedpixie
This is year 6 of my 365 adventure and I'm especially appreciative of the community found here in the times we're in... I am inspired...
1599
photos
106
followers
58
following
293% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 2015-Current
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
21st July 2020 8:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
