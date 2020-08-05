Previous
Acmon Blue Butterfly. by elatedpixie
Photo 1086

Acmon Blue Butterfly.

These tiny guys are such a pretty blue when they open their wings.

Thank you for your comments and favs and the incentive to keep shooting and trying!

We’re on the good side of the week now! Be healthy, stay safe and enjoy the now.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
297% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a stunning image you started with, no wonder it converted so well!
August 6th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
@koalagardens thank you. I appreciate and glad you enjoyed! Enjoy your Thursday evening!
August 6th, 2020  
JT Simpson ace
One of my favorite little butterflies. Love the detail and vivid colors.
August 6th, 2020  
