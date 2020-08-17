Previous
Welcome to My Garden by elatedpixie
These tiny guys make me think of vampire~We have several guarding feeders. Fierce for something that's maybe 3" They are little devils to each other! They are so stinkin' cute and beautiful. I'm still pulling pics from my last vacation - this was at the UCSC Arboretum. I will have to share another hummer I got later in the day who was fluffing himself up. I love hearing these little guys talk too - the one that lives at our front door talks up a storm!

Thank you for your comments, favs and suggestions! Keeps me trying and posting :-)

Hope you're having a good week - be well.
Diana
Beautiful shot and lovely narrative, made me smile ;-)
August 18th, 2020  
JT Simpson
Love the lighting and DOF. Sweet!
August 18th, 2020  
