Begonia Corallina Lucerna by elatedpixie
Begonia Corallina Lucerna

I thought I couldn't grow begonias so I bought two different little ones to challenge myself... This is a bit of one that has grown into a small tree! LOL The other one is a getting to be a small tree too - not like this one - this one has gotten really big but I think if I transplant the other, it will get larger...

Thank you all for your wonderful comments, suggestions and ideas and inspiration! It's greatly appreciated!
Thank you for settling the He Likes She Likes by letting me know what you thought of those two shares :-)
Enjoy the remainder of the weekend all!
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Seems to me you have quite a green thumb, I've seen that yard(s) of yours!! This is lovely. The composition is superb and the complementing colors are sublime--very nice!!
August 30th, 2020  
Babs ace
So pretty, what a lovely delicate shade of pink. They look like little ballerinas.
August 30th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely - I am very partial to a good begonia 😊
August 30th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of these delicate little ballerinas.
August 30th, 2020  
