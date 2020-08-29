Begonia Corallina Lucerna

I thought I couldn't grow begonias so I bought two different little ones to challenge myself... This is a bit of one that has grown into a small tree! LOL The other one is a getting to be a small tree too - not like this one - this one has gotten really big but I think if I transplant the other, it will get larger...



