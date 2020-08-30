Previous
Otter... Lee by elatedpixie
Photo 1111

Otter... Lee

ridiculous (sorry for that bad pun) that we are already at the end of the weekend.Have a good week says this little otter as it gets ready for sunset and sleepy time.

Thank you all for your comments on my begonia! I was surprised to get so many lovely comments and I greatly appreciate them and all the inspiration and motivation (to continue to post... so here I am, hurrying to post before going to sleep... just before midnight here... cutting it close! and I have to be up early). Sweet dreams and or have a great Monday for those where it has already arrived.
PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Diana ace
Such a cutie!
August 31st, 2020  
