Previous
Next
Late Summer Picnic by elatedpixie
Photo 1112

Late Summer Picnic

Didn’t realize the bee was enjoying because he blended in so well. He blends in so well that I still find him hard to see.

Thank you for your comments, ideas and suggestions! All good inspiration!

Here’s to another week.

Be well and Bee 🐝 Safe!
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
304% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise