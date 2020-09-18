Previous
Next
Come, Follow Me... by elatedpixie
Photo 1130

Come, Follow Me...

Looked back as if to say come with me.

I'll follow him into the weekend...
Thank you for comments, faves and ideas and inspiration - all are greatly appreciated.
Be well and be light.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise