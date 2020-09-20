Another Looking for A Free Dinner

Drove his evening for mental health and took the camera only to come home an hour or so later to see this - a juvenile Coopers' Hawk that landed on the neighbors fence, then into our yard... looking for dinner! He is not the same bird as last week (or earlier this week... who knows? - LOL). This guy has bright yellow eyes then other was more mature with darker eyes. I took this through the screen - I was maybe 6 feet away and talking to him and he couldn't care less - he was hungry -the soaker line scared him - thinking it was a snake, so he jumped up on the fence but he quickly realized no dinner here.