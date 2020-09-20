Previous
Another Looking for A Free Dinner by elatedpixie
Photo 1132

Another Looking for A Free Dinner

Drove his evening for mental health and took the camera only to come home an hour or so later to see this - a juvenile Coopers' Hawk that landed on the neighbors fence, then into our yard... looking for dinner! He is not the same bird as last week (or earlier this week... who knows? - LOL). This guy has bright yellow eyes then other was more mature with darker eyes. I took this through the screen - I was maybe 6 feet away and talking to him and he couldn't care less - he was hungry -the soaker line scared him - thinking it was a snake, so he jumped up on the fence but he quickly realized no dinner here.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
JT Simpson ace
Not a Whirling Dervish, but a Swirling Dervish. Love the B&W and brilliant Comp. A striking portrait.
September 21st, 2020  
Alexandra DG
Fav! Great catch for you! No catch for him! :)
September 21st, 2020  
