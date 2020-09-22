Previous
Sunset and Fog Setting In by elatedpixie
Sunset and Fog Setting In

This is on the way home on Hwy101, somewhere South of Monterey and Pinnacles (where I was coming from). I didn’t want to share anything that looked like smoke or fire, which has made everything have an orange red color. I know you know. This was definitely fog not the fires.

Thank you all for your comments and faves and suggestions! It’s fun to see which one appeals more to you and why. It helps see things in a different perspective! Thank you the inspiration!

Go out and have a great midweek... be well and be the change, spread your light.
