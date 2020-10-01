Harvest Moon 2020

For the October Words - the 1st is Moon.

The moon was wicked red tonight as it was rising... unfortunately it was due to the fires - Napa and Santa Rosa being the newest. I couldn't post the orange moon on plain black though perfect for Halloween... it looked to lonely so I gussied up the back ground - the camera picked up the red but only over the moon, was the red air visible to the naked eye.



Thank you for your comments on yesterdays' surfers - would lobe to be down at the water today and tomorrow - it's a mile from the house but our beaches have been unbelievably crowded 24/7 since covid - we are apparently one of the very few beaches open in the state so that is a negative ghost rider.

Enjoy your Friday - stay well and be that change.