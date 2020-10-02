Previous
On A Lark... Smile by elatedpixie
Photo 1144

On A Lark... Smile

Lark on a log - meadow lark singing away - full of joy.
Have a good weekend - be well, wear a mask and be the light.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
My goodness that's a chunker! Still quite beautimous, though. Great detail and color and such a perfect background--nice!!
October 3rd, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up of this beautiful bird. I suppose like most opera singers, it needs quite a big chest ;-)
October 3rd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh I do like a good lark myself 🤣
October 3rd, 2020  
