Shapes, Shapes, Every Where There’s Shapes

So today’s word is shapes. I wanted to use my Flying Saucer plant but as I started taking pics (much too late in the day), it looked blah. I ended up with several pics of different things, I guess that’s the point... I Decided to go with our gigantor ashtray I got at some flea market, that we keep filled with smooth beach finds. Didn’t even really need to get off the couch. Relaxing all the way.
Thank you for your comments, suggestions and inspiration. You keep me going.
Have a good midweek and be the 🔦 change we need.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely selection of stones and shapes!
October 7th, 2020  
sheri
Love your assembly of stones and objects. My eye lingers on the different shapes and textures.
October 7th, 2020  
Diana ace
Wonderful selection of shapes and textures.
October 7th, 2020  
JT Simpson ace
Wonderful Comp. I've rarely seen natural stones so flat and so round. Love this!
October 7th, 2020  
Alexandra DG
So beautiful
October 7th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
and don't forget the textures that compliment those shapes perfectly!
October 7th, 2020  
