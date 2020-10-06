Shapes, Shapes, Every Where There’s Shapes

So today’s word is shapes. I wanted to use my Flying Saucer plant but as I started taking pics (much too late in the day), it looked blah. I ended up with several pics of different things, I guess that’s the point... I Decided to go with our gigantor ashtray I got at some flea market, that we keep filled with smooth beach finds. Didn’t even really need to get off the couch. Relaxing all the way.

Thank you for your comments, suggestions and inspiration. You keep me going.

Have a good midweek and be the 🔦 change we need.