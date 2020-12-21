Previous
Conjunction Junction... What's Your Function
Photo 1223

Conjunction Junction... What's Your Function

A little late to the party... last nights Christmas star - it was cool to watch in the telescope - lucky I got the camera to write to the card... issues with the card slot. :( Won't hold the SD in slot.
21st December 2020

ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
Babs ace
Amazing, such a shame that it was too wet and cloudy to see here in our part of the world.
December 23rd, 2020  
