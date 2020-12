Winter Solstice Usher

Old wizard and owl I've had since I was a teen - he's been a guardian in the garden for over 30 years - he'd blackened when I lived in Hawaii, from ash from Kilauea, carried on the Trades - he still bears some of the remains but has not only lost that but much of his face as has his owl - he's seen and overseen a lot. Happy Winter & Summer Solstice!