Photo 1225
Chatterbox ~
At the front door - she/he is one of the three that take turns owning the feeder at the front door - and loves to chat away - especially when the others fly near.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
PhylM-S
ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
1805
photos
149
followers
90
following
Kat
Wow so cute awesome detail!!!
December 26th, 2020
